    39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area [Image 2 of 4]

    39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) fill sandbags to make fighting positions on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Soldiers constructed an engagement area for the training exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7955210
    VIRIN: 230805-A-MF602-3300
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
