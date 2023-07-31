Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) use a Caterpillar D6K Dozer to make vehicular ditches on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Soldiers constructed an engagement area for a training exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 20:45
|Photo ID:
|7955211
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-MF602-4170
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area
