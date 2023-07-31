United States Army Floating Causeway approaches the shore in Bowen North Queensland during Exercise Talisman Sabre, marking the opening of Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS) activities which enables the movement of equipment, machinery and vehicles from vessel to shore. (Photo by Australian Defence Force Cpl. Jacob Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7955193
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-A5006-1114
|Resolution:
|5000x3333
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|BOWEN, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT