United States Army vehicles successfully land on the beach from a Floating Causeway in Bowen North Queensland during Exercise Talisman Sabre, marking the opening of Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS) activities which enables the movement of equipment, machinery and vehicles from vessel to shore. (Photo by Australian Defence Force LAC Adam Abela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 7955199 VIRIN: 230731-A-A5006-1120 Resolution: 4000x2250 Size: 6.75 MB Location: BOWEN, ACT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.