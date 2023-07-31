Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 6 of 12]

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

    BOWEN, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    United States Army Floating Causeway successfully stabs the beach in Bowen North Queensland during Exercise Talisman Sabre, marking the opening of Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS) activities which enables the movement of equipment, machinery and vehicles from vessel to shore. (Photo by Australian Defence Force LAC Adam Abela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 20:24
    Photo ID: 7955195
    VIRIN: 230731-A-A5006-1116
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: BOWEN, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JLOTS
    United States Army
    Talisman Sabre
    TalismanSabre23
    S20231155

