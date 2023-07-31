Monroe Wellness Marines

A U.S. Marine climbs down from the rooftop of a building on Aug. 4, 2023, at West Monroe Convention Center, Louisiana, during the first patient care day of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

