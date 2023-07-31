A U.S. Airman performs an initial eye exam on a patient, on Aug. 4, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the first patient care day of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 10:45 Photo ID: 7954678 VIRIN: 230804-F-KJ690-1029 Resolution: 6937x4625 Size: 17.77 MB Location: MONROE, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monroe Wellness Optometry [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.