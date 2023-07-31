Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monroe Wellness Medical [Image 6 of 12]

    Monroe Wellness Medical

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Soldier takes a patient’s temperature on Aug. 4, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the first patient care day of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 10:45
    Photo ID: 7954683
    VIRIN: 230804-F-KJ690-1048
    Resolution: 7481x4987
    Size: 24.43 MB
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Wellness Medical [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monroe Wellness Optometry
    Monroe Wellness Optometry
    Monroe Wellness Dental
    Monroe Wellness Dental
    Monroe Wellness Dental
    Monroe Wellness Medical
    Monroe Wellness Medical
    Monroe Wellness Medical
    Monroe Wellness Marines
    Monroe Wellness Medical
    Monroe Wellness Marines
    Monroe Wellness Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT