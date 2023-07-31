230804-N-ED646-1197- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 4 ,2023) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Agustin Ornales, left, and Seaman William Downs carry tether poles off the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a vertical replenishment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 10:39 Photo ID: 7954675 VIRIN: 230804-N-ED646-1197 Resolution: 6246x4164 Size: 0 B Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall, USNS Medgar Evers conduct replenishment at sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.