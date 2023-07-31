Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall, USNS Medgar Evers conduct replenishment at sea [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Carter Hall, USNS Medgar Evers conduct replenishment at sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230804-N-ED646-1211- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 4 ,2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Bobby Mosley signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, as it places pallets on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a vertical replenishment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    This work, USS Carter Hall, USNS Medgar Evers conduct replenishment at sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Replenishment at sea (RAS)
    Task Force 61/2
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    Bataan ARG

