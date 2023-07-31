USS Carter Hall, USNS Medgar Evers conduct replenishment at sea

230804-N-ED646-1279- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 4 ,2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, transports pallets from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a vertical replenishment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

