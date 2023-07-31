Sailors attend 2023 Seattle Seahawks Football Fest during Seattle Fleet Week

SEATTLE (Aug. 4, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) attend the 2023 Seattle Seahawks Football Fest during Seattle Fleet Week. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

Date Taken: 08.04.2023
by PO2 Madison Cassidy