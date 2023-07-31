Sailors attend 2023 Seattle Seahawks Football Fest during Seattle Fleet Week

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    SEATTLE (Aug. 4, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) attend the 2023 Seattle Seahawks Football Fest during Seattle Fleet Week. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    SEATTLE
    FLEET WEEK
    US NAVY
    SEAHAWKS
    NRNW

