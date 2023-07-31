Sailors volunteer at Emerald City Pet Rescue during Seattle Fleet Week

230804-N-YF131-1128 SEATTLE (Aug. 4, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendolyn Ohrazda, left, from Tacoma, Wash., interviews Kaylee Botting, the marketing manager of Emerald City Pet Rescue at a volunteer event during Seattle Fleet Week. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

