Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations

Australian Army Special Operations Engineer Regiment special forces engineers prepare for static line jumps during Talisman Sabre 23 over Norfolk Island, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

