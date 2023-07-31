Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations

    NORFOLK ISLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Gear rests on the seat aboard a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Talisman Sabre 23 near Norfolk Island, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7954260
    VIRIN: 230731-F-LO621-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: NORFOLK ISLAND, AU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    SOCPAC
    Australian Army
    353 SOW
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

