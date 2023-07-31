Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations

    NORFOLK ISLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Australian Army 2nd Commando Regiment static line jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Talisman Sabre 23 over Norfolk Island, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 19:55
    Location: NORFOLK ISLAND, AU
    TAGS

    AFSOC
    SOCPAC
    Australian Army
    353 SOW
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

