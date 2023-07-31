Australian Army 2nd Commando Regiment static line jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Talisman Sabre 23 over Norfolk Island, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7954263 VIRIN: 230731-F-LO621-1109 Resolution: 3569x2008 Size: 5.71 MB Location: NORFOLK ISLAND, AU Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army, 353rd SOW static line jump operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.