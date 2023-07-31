SAN DIEGO (Aug. 4, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, right, and Naval Special Warfare Force Master Chief (SEAL) Walter Dittmar, prepare to lay a wreath at the base of the Extortion 17 Memorial at Naval Special Warfare Command. The Extortion 17 helicopter crash claimed the lives of 38 people, including 22 NSW personnel in Afghanistan Aug. 6, 2011. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Felicito Rustique)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 17:55 Photo ID: 7954009 VIRIN: 230804-N-IZ292-1070 Resolution: 5308x3539 Size: 811.08 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Commemorates Extortion 17 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Felicito Rustique Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.