    NSWC Commemorates Extortion 17 [Image 1 of 3]

    NSWC Commemorates Extortion 17

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Felicito Rustique Jr. 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 4, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, addresses personnel at Naval Special Warfare Command to commemorate Extortion 17. The Extortion 17 helicopter crash claimed the lives of 38 people, including 22 NSW personnel in Afghanistan Aug. 6, 2011. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Felicito Rustique)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 17:55
    Location: CA, US
    SWCC
    NSW
    NSWC
    Extortion 17

