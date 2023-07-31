Captain Michael Witherspoon awards the Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award to Airman Olivia Jonas during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall August 4, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7953422 VIRIN: 230804-N-LN782-1559 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 685.29 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.