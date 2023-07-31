Captain Michael Witherspoon awards the Military Officer Association of America Award to Seaman Zachary Offield during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall August 4, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7953421
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-LN782-1553
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|791.77 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
