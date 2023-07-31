Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 2 of 6]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Captain Michael Witherspoon awards the Navy League Award to Seaman Mounia Hammadi during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall August 4, 2023. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

