Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland [Image 3 of 5]

    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland

    REDZIKOWO, POLAND

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center’s (FDRMC) Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Karosich and Executive Director Christopher Ledlow visited the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Systems (AAMDS) located at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, Poland. FDRMC is responsible for the planned maintenance and modernization of AAMDS as well as emergent repairs through fleet technical assistance. FDRMC project teams oversee comprehensive Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availability on-site. Planned maintenance periods ensures Aegis Ashore receives needed repair and modernization so that it remains fully mission capable throughout its service to the NATO alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 03:52
    Photo ID: 7952402
    VIRIN: 230725-N-EV669-1012
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: REDZIKOWO, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland
    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland
    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland
    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland
    FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FDRMC Leadership Visits Aegis Ashore Sites in Support of Maintenance Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAMDS
    AAMDS Poland
    aegis ashore missile defense system
    Aegis Ashore Poland
    Aegis Ashore
    NSF Redzikowo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT