FDRMC Leadership Visits Aegis Ashore Sites in Support of Maintenance Mission

U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy – Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center’s (FDRMC) Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Karosich and Executive Director Christopher Ledlow visited the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Systems (AAMDS) located at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, Romania and Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, Poland last week.



FDRMC is responsible for the planned maintenance and modernization of AAMDS Romania as well as emergent repairs through fleet technical assistance. FDRMC project teams oversee comprehensive Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availability on-site. Planned maintenance periods ensures Aegis Ashore receives needed repair and modernization so that it remains fully mission capable throughout its service to the NATO alliance. Leadership’s visit to AAMDS Romania provided an opportunity to engage with the officers and Sailors that operate Aegis Ashore as well as view the ongoing maintenance work across the site.



"Our regular efforts to maintain and modernize Aegis Ashore Romania, and soon Poland, is some of the most important work we execute at FDRMC," said Karosich. "We had productive visits engaging with our partners, growing our understanding of how we can best support the Sailors and officers that operate this critical contribution to NATO."



AAMDS Romania is under the operational control of U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet in Naples, Italy, and is a critical part of the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA). EPAA protects European Allies and partners against ballistic missile threats emanating from outside the Euro-Atlantic area. EPAA integrates the missile defense systems of forward deployed U.S. Navy destroyers in Rota, Spain with the Aegis capabilities at NSF Deveselu, Romania and, once fully operational, AAMDS Poland at NSF Redzikowo to provide comprehensive ballistic missile defense across Europe.



The coinciding visit to Poland, a first for FDRMC leadership, comes ahead of the command assuming responsibility for the maintenance and modernization of AAMDS Poland later this year. Once fully operational, FDRMC will execute planned and emergent maintenance for the site just as in Romania. While at NSF Redzikowo, FDRMC leadership reviewed the site’s layout and finalized plans for on-site operations once Aegis Ashore Poland is Navy-operated.



"Capt. Karosich and Mr. Ledlow's visit provided us an opportunity to forge unbreakable bonds with our maintenance community," said Cmdr. Benjamin McCarty, AAMDS Poland commanding officer. "Their expertise in maintaining AAMDS paired with my team of seasoned warfighters makes for an incredible partnership that ensures we will always be ready when called upon.”



Aegis Ashore uses a defensive system similar to that used on U.S. Navy Aegis-capable guided-missile destroyers and cruisers at sea. The system is designed to detect, track, engage and destroy ballistic missiles in flight. It uses the Standard Missile-3 interceptor, which does not carry an explosive warhead, but rather intercepts and kinetically destroys missiles.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage.



