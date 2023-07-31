FDRMC Leadership Visit AAMDS Poland

Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center’s (FDRMC) Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Karosich and Executive Director Christopher Ledlow visited the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Systems (AAMDS) located at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, Poland. FDRMC is responsible for the planned maintenance and modernization of AAMDS as well as emergent repairs through fleet technical assistance. FDRMC project teams oversee comprehensive Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availability on-site. Planned maintenance periods ensures Aegis Ashore receives needed repair and modernization so that it remains fully mission capable throughout its service to the NATO alliance.
FDRMC Leadership Visits Aegis Ashore Sites in Support of Maintenance Mission
