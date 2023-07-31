Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill

Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, labels M8 chemical detection paper on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. M8 paper is used to detect liquid chemical agents in the environment after chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attacks, and is a vital tool in EM’s response mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

