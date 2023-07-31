Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, labels M8 chemical detection paper on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. M8 paper is used to detect liquid chemical agents in the environment after chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attacks, and is a vital tool in EM’s response mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 02:41
    Photo ID: 7952320
    VIRIN: 230803-F-OC897-1030
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency management
    CBRN
    Pride of the Pack
    8th CES
    PotP
    joint disaster response force

