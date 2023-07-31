Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill

    Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 31-Aug. 4.

    Hill, who works in emergency management operations, was nominated by her leadership for fulfilling the duties of the non-commissioned officer in charge of operations while still a junior Airman. During this time, Hill worked directly with over a dozen commanders across Kunsan AB while managing the wing’s 356-person joint disaster response force and trained more than 30 new Wolf Pack Airmen on emergency response and recovery procedures.

    “It felt good to be recognized by my leadership, especially because we do a lot of work behind the scenes that people don’t see,” said Hill. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to get the job done without my flight helping me.”

    Even before swearing the oath of enlistment, Hill knew she wanted to work in emergency management.

    “This is my dream job,” said Hill. “My cousin works in EM as well, and she told me about the response mission, which is the really fun part of what I get to do.”

    Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Hill, and thank you for keeping the Wolf Pack ready to Fight Tonight!

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

