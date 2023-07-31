Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill

Photo By 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc | Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc | Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, poses for a photo after winning the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. Hill was chosen for leveraging her leadership skills while managing the wing’s joint disaster response force and training new members of the Wolf Pack on emergency response and recovery procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 31-Aug. 4.



Hill, who works in emergency management operations, was nominated by her leadership for fulfilling the duties of the non-commissioned officer in charge of operations while still a junior Airman. During this time, Hill worked directly with over a dozen commanders across Kunsan AB while managing the wing’s 356-person joint disaster response force and trained more than 30 new Wolf Pack Airmen on emergency response and recovery procedures.



“It felt good to be recognized by my leadership, especially because we do a lot of work behind the scenes that people don’t see,” said Hill. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to get the job done without my flight helping me.”



Even before swearing the oath of enlistment, Hill knew she wanted to work in emergency management.



“This is my dream job,” said Hill. “My cousin works in EM as well, and she told me about the response mission, which is the really fun part of what I get to do.”



Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Hill, and thank you for keeping the Wolf Pack ready to Fight Tonight!