Pride of the Pack: Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill

Airman 1st Class Victoria Hill, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, poses for a photo after winning the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 3, 2023. Hill was chosen for leveraging her leadership skills while managing the wing’s joint disaster response force and training new members of the Wolf Pack on emergency response and recovery procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 Photo ID: 7952319 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR