    Movement Control Team receives new Noncommissioned Officer in Charge [Image 2 of 7]

    Movement Control Team receives new Noncommissioned Officer in Charge

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 274th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division witness the assumption of responsibility of Sgt. 1st Class Brandon M. McDowell, the incoming detachment sergeant, from detachment steward Staff Sgt. Lawrence W. McLaurin, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Aug. 3, 2023. Capt. Michaela S. Bauman, commander, passed the unit guidon from McLaurin to McDowell, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility for the unit. Official change of command and responsibility ceremonies are rooted in the Army tradition of ensuring a unit's Soldiers witnessed the passing of authority and responsibility from one individual to another.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 7950470
    VIRIN: 230803-A-DP764-2180
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Movement Control Team receives new Noncommissioned Officer in Charge [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command
    responsibility
    guidon
    mobility
    logistician

