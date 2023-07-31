Movement Control Team receives new Noncommissioned Officer in Charge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 274th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division witness the assumption of responsibility of Sgt. 1st Class Brandon M. McDowell, the incoming detachment sergeant, from detachment steward Staff Sgt. Lawrence W. McLaurin, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Aug. 3, 2023. Capt. Michaela S. Bauman, commander, passed the unit guidon from McLaurin to McDowell, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility for the unit. Official change of command and responsibility ceremonies are rooted in the Army tradition of ensuring a unit’s Soldiers witnessed the passing of authority and responsibility from one individual to another.

