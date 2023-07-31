Provider mechanics receive new command

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division witness the change of command from Capt. Sarah N. Seekins, the outgoing commander, to Capt. Tyler M. Eccles, the incoming commander, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2023. Official change of command ceremonies are rooted in the Army tradition of ensuring a unit’s Soldiers witnessed the passing of authority from one commander to another.

