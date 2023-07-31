Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider mechanics receive new command [Image 7 of 7]

    Provider mechanics receive new command

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division witness the change of command from Capt. Sarah N. Seekins, the outgoing commander, to Capt. Tyler M. Eccles, the incoming commander, during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2023. Official change of command ceremonies are rooted in the Army tradition of ensuring a unit’s Soldiers witnessed the passing of authority from one commander to another.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 7950477
    VIRIN: 230728-A-DP764-2243
    Resolution: 5583x3722
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Provider mechanics receive new command [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command
    logisticians
    mechanics
    maintenance
    3rdIDonWatch

