    Navy Lodge Rota opens beautiful new facility [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Lodge Rota opens beautiful new facility

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Lodge Rota, Spain, officially opened its new facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. The newly opened Navy Lodge features 50 two-bedroom, two bathroom family suites, balconies and full sized kitchen with a dishwasher as well as a pool and splash pad, BBQ area, basketball court, playground and NEX mini mart. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:33
    VIRIN: 230802-N-QY289-1002
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Lodge Rota opens beautiful new facility [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Lodge Rota opens beautiful new facility

    Navy Exchange Service Command; Naval Station Rota

