Navy Lodge Rota, Spain, officially opened its new facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. The newly opened Navy Lodge features 50 two-bedroom, two bathroom family suites, balconies and full sized kitchen with a dishwasher as well as a pool and splash pad, BBQ area, basketball court, playground and NEX mini mart. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.





IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:33 Photo ID: 7950203 VIRIN: 230802-N-QY289-1002 Resolution: 789x592 Size: 0 B Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Lodge Rota opens beautiful new facility [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.