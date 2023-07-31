Navy Lodge Rota opens beautiful new facility

Courtesy Photo | Navy Lodge Rota, Spain, officially opened its new facility during a ribbon cutting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Lodge Rota, Spain, officially opened its new facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. The newly opened Navy Lodge features 50 two-bedroom, two bathroom family suites, balconies and full sized kitchen with a dishwasher as well as a pool and splash pad, BBQ area, basketball court, playground and NEX mini mart. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise. see less | View Image Page

Navy Lodge Rota, Spain, officially opened its new facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. The newly opened Navy Lodge features 50 two-bedroom, two bathroom family suites, balconies and full sized kitchen with a dishwasher as well as a pool and splash pad, BBQ area, basketball court, playground and NEX mini mart.



“As the Navy’s single provider for all temporary duty and permanent change of station lodging, we continuously modernize and upgrade our facilities to meet the ever-changing needs of our guests,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command. “With this opening, we will now be able to offer more availability to military families at Naval Station Rota.”



The original 48-room Navy Lodge will be undergoing a renovation later this year, updating all its guest rooms and adding a fitness center. Once the renovations are complete, there will be a total of 98 Navy Lodge rooms available at Naval Station Rota.



Navy Lodges offers clean and comfortable accommodations at 36 locations around the world at a savings of 30 - 35% over other hotels. Every Navy Lodge is accessible and has free Wi-Fi and a complimentary continental breakfast. As an added convenience, cats and dogs up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner.



Reservations can be made online at navy-lodge.com or dodlodging.com or by calling 800-628-9466.