Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Shawn Geib left, assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) Aug. 3, 2023, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, right.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:15
    Photo ID: 7950164
    VIRIN: 230803-D-FX991-5061
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager [Image 2 of 2], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager
    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fires Center of Excellence
    US Army IMCOM
    US Army TRADOC
    People First
    Long Range Precision Fires
    Fort Sill Garrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT