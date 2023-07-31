Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager

Photo By Angela Turner | Col. Shawn Geib left, assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and...... read more read more Photo By Angela Turner | Col. Shawn Geib left, assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) Aug. 3, 2023, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, right. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 3, 2003) — In an assumption of charter ceremony, on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle, Col. Shawn Geib assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) Aug. 3, 2023.



Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, welcomed Geib and his family back to the Fort Sill community. Geib, a recent graduate of the Army War College, commanded the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade just two years ago and recently returned from a deployment to Qatar.



Brooks highlighted the critical role of the Army Capability Manager AAMDC team in delivering the Army of 2030 and designing the Army of 2040. The team identifies, structures, and guides a complex portfolio of advanced warfighting technologies and equipment vital to large-scale combat survivability and success for the joint force.



Geib's operational and training-based assignments, Brooks said, make him the perfect fit for this critical mission. He will focus on two of the Fire Center's enduring priorities — Fires Force Readiness and Force Modernization.



"My charge to you is to take care of the Soldiers, civilians and family members in your stead and pursue those two enduring priorities that I just mentioned with excellence," Brooks said to Geib during the ceremony.



In his remarks, Geib expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the United States Army and excitement for the journey ahead. He acknowledged the support of his family and mentors and pledged to collaborate with partners to drive innovation in pursuit of modernization objectives.



"Sir, thanks for your words. Charge accepted," Geib said. "Together with discernment to proceed, courage to undertake and patience to carry through, we will deliver for the Army and its warfighters."



Geib, an Ohio native, entered the Army through the Youngstown State University Reserve Officer Training Corps in Jan. 2008. Before his assignment to ACM-AAMDC, he served as the 32nd AAMDC G3 (FWD) in Qatar.