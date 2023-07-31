Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-AAMDC manager

Col. Shawn Geib left, assumed the role of Army Capability manager for the Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) Aug. 3, 2023, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, right.

Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US