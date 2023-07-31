Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) operate forklifts on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Aug. 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

