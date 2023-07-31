Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment [Image 13 of 17]

    Vertical Replenishment

    IONIAN SEA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck, Aug. 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 03:46
    Photo ID: 7949726
    VIRIN: 230802-N-HJ055-1101
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Replenishment at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    Helicopter
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT