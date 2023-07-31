Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment at Sea [Image 12 of 17]

    Replenishment at Sea

    IONIAN SEA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) unpack cargo on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Aug. 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 03:46
    Photo ID: 7949723
    VIRIN: 230802-N-JJ744-1013
    Resolution: 4081x2721
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment at Sea [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    replenishment-at-sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Vertical Replenishment
    Replenishment at Sea
    Replenishment at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    JJ744

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT