USS Carter Hall Transits the Mediterranean Sea

230731-N-ED646-1048- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 31, 2023) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transits through the Mediterranean Sea during her scheduled deployment. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7949718 VIRIN: 230731-N-ED646-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.11 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA