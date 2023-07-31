230731-N-ED646-1013

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 31, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) secure simulated casualty, Cmdr. Brad Fancher, commanding officer aboard the ship, to a stretcher during a medical team training scenario. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7949713 VIRIN: 230731-N-ED646-1013 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training Team Scenario [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Moises Sandoval