USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training Team Scenario

230731-N-ED646-1034- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 31, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Elizabeth Arroyo, assigned to the the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), secures the strap of a stretcher during a medical team training scenario in the pilot house of the ship. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

