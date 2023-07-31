Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training Team Scenario [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training Team Scenario

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230731-N-ED646-1034- MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 31, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Elizabeth Arroyo, assigned to the the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), secures the strap of a stretcher during a medical team training scenario in the pilot house of the ship. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Medical Training Team Scenario [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

