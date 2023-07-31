Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 2

230802-N-CD453-1055 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2023) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jobert Laurente, right, from Kailua, Hawaii, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dalton Wells, from Fairfield, Illinois, conduct maintenance in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

