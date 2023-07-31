Sailors Prepare a Meal Aboard USS John Fin (DDG 113)

230802-N-CD453-1049 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Cougar James, from Fort Collins, Colorado, grills burgers while preparing lunch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

