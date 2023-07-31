Sailors Conduct Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 2

230802-N-CD453-1052 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2023) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jobert Laurente, from Kailua, Hawaii, conducts maintenance in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 2. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
