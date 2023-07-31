Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSA Farewell "Clap-out" [Image 4 of 5]

    CSA Farewell &quot;Clap-out&quot;

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville is honored with a Clap-Out for his farewell at the Pentagon, Arlington Va., Aug.2, 2023 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:23
    VIRIN: 230802-A-CN110-1032
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSA Farewell "Clap-out" [Image 5 of 5], by SGT XaViera Masline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    CSA
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    James C. McConville
    ArmyLeaders2023

