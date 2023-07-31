The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville is honored with a Clap-Out for his farewell at the Pentagon, Arlington Va., Aug.2, 2023 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. XaViera Masline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:24 Photo ID: 7948673 VIRIN: 230802-A-CN110-1027 Resolution: 4153x2769 Size: 6.86 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSA Farewell "Clap-out" [Image 5 of 5], by SGT XaViera Masline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.