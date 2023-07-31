USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Sailors prepare to launch an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, August 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Staats IV)

