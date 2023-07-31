Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Sailors launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in support of Talisman Sabre 23, in the Indian Ocean, August 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Staats IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 7948337
    VIRIN: 230801-N-PS962-1189
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Talisman Sabre 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th fleet
    flight operations
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    TalismanSabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT