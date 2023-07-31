AOTW Miller inspires hope in Ukraine, KMC

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth T. Miller, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Band audio engineer, is coined by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, after earning the title of Airlifter of The Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. Miller was recognized for his outstanding performance in recording and broadcasting the USAFE Band’s Sunny Clarinet Concert to students in Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

