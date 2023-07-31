U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth T. Miller, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Band audio engineer, displays a coin after earning the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. Miller is also the acting treasurer for the Kaiserslautern Military Community Special Olympics and enabled the organization to host their first in-person event since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 09:10 Photo ID: 7947926 VIRIN: 230731-F-OS066-1002 Resolution: 4208x3312 Size: 1.26 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW Miller inspires hope in Ukraine, KMC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.